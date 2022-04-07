Blossoms announce premiere of new film ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’









Blossoms have announced a new film to support their upcoming album, Ribbon Around The Bomb, and a premiere event where the band will perform a live concert.

The Stockport group’s fourth studio album, set to be released on April 29th, has been previewed in the singles ‘The Sulking Poet’, ‘Ode To NYC’, ‘Care For’ and the album’s title track.

A week after the album’s release (May 3rd), the band head home to Stockport’s Plaza Theatre for the premiere of the new film, also titled Ribbon Around The Bomb. The film was directed by the Arctic Monkeys’ Creative Director, Edwin Burdis, who worked on the band’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and AM albums, as well as the videos for Blossoms’ latest singles.

Following the premiere, Blossoms will play the new album in its entirety. Tickets for the premiere event are on sale from 10am BST today (April 7th).

Discussing the new film, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “We created a script for this film so that we could rip it up…It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Blossoms and such diversely talented practitioners and performers on this project.”

Adding: “The Stockport Plaza was a joy to work in, and it very much became an unexpected central character of the piece. Whilst a lot of time and care went into crafting the script, the cast and crew had full permission to improvise, which really allowed creativity to flow.”

Blossoms will also take the new album on the road this summer with a tour stretching across the UK. The tour includes headline appearances at Y Not and Truck Festival, as well as some additional dates supporting The Killers. Tickets to Blossoms’ upcoming tour dates can be accessed on the band’s website.

Watch the trailer for Blossoms’ Ribbon Around The Bomb below.