Arctic Monkeys share support for Sheffield’s The Leadmill as it nears closure









Arctic Monkeys have shared their support for the iconic music venue in Sheffield, The Leadmill, following news that the legendary building was close to closure following an eviction notice from the landlord.

The Leadmill first opened in 1980, and over its first thirty years, it grew from strength to strength, housing early gigs from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses and Coldplay.

The venue remains a popular site for some fantastic gigs, but following the hardships of the pandemic, it is now facing a very real risk of being put out of business. Yesterday (March 31st), the managers of the venue posted on their website to explain the current situation.

“Today we have received some devastating news that in one year’s time, our Landlord is trying to evict us, forcing us to close,” the statement began.

It continued: “Since 1980 The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the U.K’s most respected venues where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years.”

The team then asked people to show their support for the legendary venue by “sharing this news and sharing your best memories that we can gather to help show them reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill”.

Arctic Monkeys showed their support for the music venue on Instagram by reposting a photo of the venue along with the viral awareness hashtag. Last year, the Sheffield band raised over £100,000 for grassroots music venues through a charity raffle of frontman Alex Turner’s guitar.

“I can’t believe we’re over £100,000,” Leadmill general manager Rebecca Walker told NME at the time. “That’s an insane amount of money and will go so far to securing not only the bricks and mortar of venues but also their key members of staff.”

“We’re so humbled and so grateful. We couldn’t thank the guys enough for listening to us and allowing us to reach out to them, but also just their generosity. To them, it’s just a guitar but to us, it’s a lifeline – it’s a matter of whether a venue can stay open or not.”

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd also chimed in, calling for the council to “immediately implement an Asset of Community Value status on the premises as the first step in ensuring the venue is initially protected from closure.”

“MVT will be working to ensure that once protected from immediate threat, the long-term future is secured,” he continued.

“Once again, the issue of who owns the premises rises to front and centre of the campaign to protect, secure and improve the UK’s grassroots music venues. The answer is that not a single venue in the country, no matter how important, is safe until we Own Our Venues.”