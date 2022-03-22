The Killers' Brandon Flowers' favourite song he's ever written









Surprisingly, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers’ favourite song by his group isn’t one of their most successful singles, however, when they play it live, the feeling it gives the singer is unparalleled.

In truth, it shouldn’t be a shock that it’s ‘Mr Brightside’ doesn’t quite cut it for the Killers’ leading man. After all, it’s a track that has been overplayed to death and is known collectively as one of the most detested songs on planet earth. Although it’s been kind to his bank balance, it’s now transcended The Killers and taken on a life of its own.

Flowers instead looked towards the group’s second album, Sam’s Town, for his favourite track. The record focused on a fictional town in the American heartlands which the singer used as a vehicle to write about the societal problems that inhabit everywhere.

It was lauded as a significant step-up from their debut and the frontman’s love of Springsteen clearly influenced his maturer brand of songwriting on the release, which notably had more meat to it than its predecessor. To date, the record has sold over million copies worldwide, and according to Flowers, he “wanted to create an album that captured, chronologically, everything important that got me to where I am today”.

In 2017, the Nevada native reflected upon their journey so far and shared his all-time favourite track during a Facebook Q&A with fans. He revealed: “My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about, is ‘Read My Mind’. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when ‘Read My Mind’ starts, the room changes.”

He added: “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song.”

As Flowers said, this wasn’t the first time that he made the bold claim about ‘Read My Mind’ occupying top spot in his rankings. Once during an interview with Rolling Stone he even said it’s the “best song I’ve ever written”.

Intriguingly, ‘Read My Mind’ initially sounded nothing like the final version but producer Alan Moulder was ruthlessly frank with Flowers, and told him in no uncertain terms his lyrics weren’t up to scratch. At the time, he didn’t respond kindly to Moulder’s brutal comments, but, now he’s gracious about the honesty he showed.

He commented: “I heard Alan say, ‘We’re trying to make ‘Peggy Sue; into ‘With Or Without You,’ which came as a blow because he was basically saying my lyrics weren’t good enough. So I started singing different melodies, and in two hours it was a whole new song. I think it’s the best song we’ve ever written.”

