Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish performs 'Misery Business' Hayley Williams









Billie Eilish bought out pop-punk diety Hayley Williams during her Coachella Weekend 2 performance on Saturday night. Together, the pair performed a rare live rendition of Paramore’s 2007 hit ‘Misery Business’.

The performance came after Eilish and her brother Finneas played ‘Your Power’ from Happier Than Ever. With the crowd already in the palm of her hand, Eilish took a moment to breathe, sitting down on a stool to introduce Williams

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” she said with no small measure of glee. “Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!” And with that, Williams walked out onstage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

With Finneas and another guitarist backing the pair, Williams and Eilish gave an acoustic rendition of the pop-punk anthem. Eilish would have been a little too young to appreciate ‘Misery Business’ when it arrived in 2007, but she still seemed to be living some childhood fantasy.

Addressing the crowd, Williams seemed just as overjoyed as Eilish: “This is my first Coachella, whoa,” she said. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” Before taking to the mic, Eilish asked: “Hayley, wanna sing something?” To which Williams replied: “Yes, I’m better at singing than talking.”

These days, live renditions of ‘Misery Business’ are once in a blue moon. In recent years, Williams has attempted to distance herself from the single, requesting that it be taken off Spotify’s Women In Rock playlist and arguing that the song’s message isn’t appropriate for current times.

See the performance, below.

hayley williams on billie eilish show at coachella! pic.twitter.com/8FB03gI7AB — ★ yelyah content ★ (@YELYAHCONTENT) April 24, 2022