Watch Nandi Bushell deliver a stunning drum cover of 'Happier Than Ever'









Nandi Bushell has dropped yet another jaw-dropping cover, this time running through a rendition of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, the title track from the singer’s most recent album. Eilish’s widely successful single seems to mark a new maturity in her songwriting, taking the listener from fragile bossa-nova ballad to heartwrenching guitar-driven war-cry.

As we have come to expect of the child prodigy, Nandi Bushell brings a furious rock energy to the track, battering back wave after wave of soaring guitar to deliver an intense drum solo right at the song’s climax. You can check out the full cover below.

Bushell’s cover of ‘Happier Than Ever’ is the most recent in a long line of covers the eleven-year-old musician has been releasing of late, which include a full-length cover of ‘Forty Six & 2’ by Tool, which she described as “the most challenging drum cover” she’s tackled so far.

Bushell has also covered the likes of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park and ‘Duality’ by Slipknot, while October saw her release an entirely original track called ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, recorded in collaboration with Tom Morello’s son Roman. Tom Morello, Bushell and Roman had sat down for a jam a month earlier, at which point the song came together.

Nandi Bushell has also teamed up with some of the most iconic names in rock music, including Roger Taylor of Queen, the legendary Ringo Starr, and The Arctic Monkey’s Matt Helders, the latter of whom she just so happened to interview as well. As if that wasn’t enough, Bushell was also invited to join Foo Fighters on stage during one of their concerts in LA.

According to Bushell, the experience of performing with Foo Fighters made for the “best night” of her entire life. Dave Grohl was equally blown away, describing her skill as a drummer as “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.