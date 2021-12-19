Dave Grohl shares a 10-hour playlist of his favourite songs









Dave Grohl’s recent memoir The Storyteller is easily on the shortlist of best books of this year, sitting alongside the likes of Crying in H-Mart by Michelle Zauner and Endless, Endless by Adam Clair for their insightful literary takes on music. One of the best parts of the book, however, is taking a deep dive into Grohl’s record collection.

The musician’s deep love for music and enthusiasm for everything he does is so infectious. When he nearly cries from meeting Dhani Harrison, you feel it. When he flies from Australia to America and back just to be at his kids’ Daddy-Daughter dance, it tugs at your heartstrings. And when he describes playing with Iggy Pop as a teenaged touring punk musician, you feel like you’re right there on stage playing with your own hero.

Unsurprisingly, Grohl throws a lot of different songs at you throughout the book. Sometimes it’s the ones that he grew up with, like Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke on the Water’, sometimes it’s songs that inspired him to be a musician, like Naked Raygun’s ‘Surf Combat’, and sometimes its songs that he’s played on himself, like Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ or Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’.

Now, to aid the reading experience, Grohl has assembled an official playlist for The Storyteller containing all the most important songs that factor into his life story. The playlist features all kinds of important landmarks, whether it was Nirvana’s tour with Sonic Youth, Grohl’s experience of almost joining Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, or his assembly of the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

Knowing Grohl’s personality, it’s unsurprising that the playlist is extensive, totalling over 150 songs and taking ten hours to get all the way through. But Grohl has lived a full and fascinating life that’s included music by everyone from Amy Winehouse to the Butthole Surfers. It’s better to get an immersive deep-dive than to skimp out on the important details, and Grohl has plenty of important music to share.

Check out the full playlist for The Storyteller down below.