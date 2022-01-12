“Paramore feels like home,” says Hayley Williams as they prepare for new album









After what seems like forever, Paramore have finally announced they are working on their first album in five years. Their sixth LP follows up 2017’s After Laughter, which featured the widely popular hit ‘Hard Times’.

In a recent interview with Roling Stone, the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams has given details about the recording process for their heavily anticipated upcoming album. “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us,” she said.

“We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but that God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehearsing the same shit. We got to feel that feeling early on this time,” Williams added.

The lead singer has worked on solo projects over the last year or so, releasing Petals For Armour in 2020, where we got songs like ‘Simmer’ and ‘Dead Horse’, and her second LP Flowers For Vases/Descansos last year.

In the same interview, Williams went on to say, “We started recording only a couple of months ago. We go into the studio around 10am and leave around 7 or 8pm. I’ve been trying to get SZA to come hang with us, cause I want to be friends in real life, but we leave the studio to eat and sleep and she’s still carpe-ing the diem.”

“Paramore, feels like home,” she added.

The band have released several tracks like ‘Still Into You’, ‘Misery Business’, and ‘Ain’t It Fun’, which are huge fan favourites, to say the least. With the progress of their sound over the years, it will be interesting to see what they make next given how drastically each album changes direction.

Although there is no release date yet for their next album, they have easily secured plenty of hype and anticipation ahead of its unknown release.