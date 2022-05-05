Atticus Ross confirms that the score for Luca Guadagnino film 'Bones and All' is complete









Award-winning Nine Inch Nails duo, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, have revealed to fans that they have finished the production of their soundtrack for the upcoming Luca Guadagnino film, Bones & All. It was first reported that the pair were working on the score for the project late last year, and now on their official Nine Inch Nails Disord forum, Ross confirmed that the project is now completed.

“How about this for ‘soon’,” the celebrated musician wrote as a response to a fan question. “We have finished the score to Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russel.” He appended, “We had a great experience. Luca is a true artist”.

Ross and Reznor have composed a string of hit film scores, including, The Social Network, Gone Girl, Bird Box, and Pixar’s Soul. They also worked on the celebrated HBO TV show, Watchmen, and made the headlines when they reimagined David Bowie’s timeless classic ‘Life on Mars’ for it.

Bones & All is based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and has been adapted by the Suspiria writer David Kajganich. The film follows the story of Maren, played by Taylor Russell, a young woman with cannibalistic desires who lives on the fringes of society but embarks on a road trip with Timothée Chalamet’s Lee to find her father, and find out why she has the burning desire to eat those she loves.

There’s also a host of familiar faces in the cast and crew. Michael Stuhlbarg from Call Me By Your Name has signed on, and so have Chloë Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese, who recently starred in Guadagnino’s TV show, We Are Who We Are.

Whilst no trailer has been released for Bones & All, we can be safe in the knowledge that it has everything necessary to be excellent, from the score to the cast, and we cannot wait for its arrival.

Listen to Ross and Reznor’s soundtrack for The Social Network below.

