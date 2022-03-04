Zoë Kravitz studied cats to prepare for role in ‘The Batman’









It’s been a long time coming but the brand new take on The Batman is finally out in cinemas on March 4th, 2022, with Matt Reeves’ revitalised take on the character looking to take the titular caped crusader to bleaker and darker places.

Featuring Catwoman for the first time since the release of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, Zoë Kravitz has taken the iconic suit from Anne Hathaway and hopes to take the character to brand new heights.

To do so, Kravitz reported that she studied cats to prepare for the new role, even joking to the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she drank milk out of a bowl. “I’m method, dude!” the actor exclaimed, adding she “hung out with cats a lot” and watched videos of them fighting.

Speaking about the mystery and allure of the furry creatures, the actor added, “What I was so interested by was the fact you can’t read their face at all…Which is why I think people are creeped out by them, you can’t tell what they’re going to do”.

Though we last saw the titular Batman in DC’s Justice League, many were not happy with Ben Affleck’s portrayal, with the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale, still standing as the character’s greatest triumph.

Ten years after the release of The Dark Knight Rises, Reeves’ new Batman vision features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz, with the director and Warner Bros hoping to recapture the glory of Nolan’s trilogy.

Take a look at Zoë Kravitz’s take on her Catwoman character, below.