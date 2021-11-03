Zack Snyder lands Sofia Boutella to star in new Netflix sci-fi movie ‘Rebel Moon’









After his brief stint at the Warner Bros and DC Films universe, Zack Snyder has cemented his name in the realm of Netflix films with his consecutive releases, namely Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves. Gearing up for his next big release, Rebel Moon and Planet of the Dead, of which the latter is a sequel to the Army of the Dead zombie-verse, he has now acquired the services of Sofia Boutella to play a role in one of his latest epic.

Before he makes a return to his regular zombie heist flicks that have become immensely popular on Netflix, he will be working on his sci-fi film, Rebel Moon, a project that was originally pitched as a Star Wars film to George Lucas before the filmmaker and his studio began work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among various other sequels.

Snyder’s original plan was to direct a sci-fi version of Seven Samurai – originally directed by the legendary auteur Akira Kurosawa – before using the same idea under Netflix.

Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella has been roped in by the director to play an integral role in the film. Boutella has previously starred in numerous action flicks, including Kingsman: The Secret Service, Atomic Blonde, Hotel Artemis, The Mummy and Star Trek Beyond and her most recent performance was in Prisoners of the Ghostland alongside Nicholas Cage.

Directed by Snyder, Rebel Moon is co-written by him, along with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The new project sees a continuation of their collaborative efforts as Snyder previously worked with Hatten on Army of the Dead.

The film will be set in a “peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius”. Boutella will play the role of the fearless woman “with a mysterious past” sent by the people from the realm to “seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand”.

While the rest of the cast members have not yet been revealed for the likely 2023 release, fans are waiting in eager anticipation. Meanwhile, Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves is available to stream on Netflix right now.