Yungblud announces eponymous third album









Yungblud has announced the release of his highly anticipated third studio album, which he hopes will bring love to his “beautiful family”.

The follow-up to 2020’s Weird! is set to arrive on September 2nd, and according to the Doncaster rock singer, he chose the eponymous title “because nothing in my life has ever made more sense”.

“Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment,” Yungblud wrote on his Instagram page. “The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

He continued: “My message is the same, it will always be; I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. there is simply no other option. i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love.”

“You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. So here is my story. Why did I call it “YUNGBLUD”? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense.”

The announcement of Yungblud’s new album follows the release of ‘Memories’, his recent collaborative single with Willow, which arrived earlier this month alongside a Colin Tilley-directed video.

In March, Yungblud also released ‘The Funeral’, which saw Ozzy Osbourne make an appearance in the video. Both songs are expected to feature on YUNGBLUD.