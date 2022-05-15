Ozzy Osbourne's favourite film of all time









Ozzy Osbourne is widely known as the ‘Prince of Darkness’ but when it comes to his taste in cinema, that title might not be the most appropriate one. The legendary music icon’s public persona is firmly established within the frameworks of popular culture, leading many to refer to him as one of the godfathers of metal.

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne might think that he is into horror films or dark cinematic experiences, but Osbourne’s favourite movie of all time exists on the opposite end of the spectrum. In fact, he is terrified of horror films and even claimed that he found it incredibly difficult to get through William Friedkin’s The Exorcist.

In an interview, Osbourne recalled the experience: “I was terrified. Me and all the members of Black Sabbath were in Philadelphia and the manager said you have to see this movie The Exorcist.. and we got there and we sh*t bricks when we watched it. We had to watch The Sting afterwards to get our minds off of it.”

When asked, Osbourne declared that his favourite film of all time is Monty Python’s Life of Brian – an indispensable British comedy masterpiece which is now regarded as the greatest comedy film ever made by multiple critics and fans. The subversive nature of Life of Brian and its hilarious refutations of sociocultural conventions shows why Osbourne fell in love with the film.

The film’s satirical treatment of religion was so effective that many religious groups denounced the film as blasphemy. It was banned in multiple places but the team behind Life of Brian used it to their advantage. In the years that have followed, all these details have contributed to the mythology of the masterpiece.

Terry Jones, the late director of Life of Brian, revealed that he never thought the film would be as controversial as it went on to be: “I never thought it would be as controversial as it turned out, although I remember saying when we were writing it that some religious nut case may take pot shots at us, and everyone replied: ‘No'”.

Adding, “I took the view it wasn’t blasphemous. It was heretical because it criticised the structure of the church and the way it interpreted the Gospels. At the time religion seemed to be on the back burner and it felt like kicking a dead donkey. It has come back with a vengeance and we’d think twice about making it now.”

