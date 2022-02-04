Watch Yungblud cover Johnny Cash at Nashville gig









Yungblud has unleased a cover of the great Johnny Cash classic ‘Folsom Prison Blues’.

Yungblud is currently in the US on the North American leg of his ‘Life On Mars’ tour. During his set at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on the weekend, he covered Johnny Cash’s 1957 hit from his debut studio album Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!

Before the song, Yungblud announced the track: “If I didn’t do the cliche that probably every fucking band in the universe does when they go into this auditorium,” he said, adding: “I’m going to play a Johnny Cash song”.

After the performance, the 24-year-old musician took to Twitter to share a snippet of the cover captioning a quote from the venue’s stage manager: “An English boy in a mini skirt, singing Johnny Cash in Nashville…you don’t see that every day”.

Yungblud’s current tour is in support of his second album, Weird!, but he has already revealed that his third and fourth albums are complete “and ready to go”. In an interview, Yungblud spoke about his upcoming third album, revealing: “This is, for me, the most personal music I’ve ever written. And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.”

The musician added: “I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album’s doing. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that”.

Yungblud explained that he was grateful for all the collaboration he has been lucky enough to have had while recording the album; he’s had the chance to work with “a lot of cool artists”.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, I made a lot of mates on this journey. I love what Willow Smith’s doing right now,” Yungblud continued. “I’m obsessed with Girl In Red. There’s a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality. I ain’t confirming anything, but I would certainly love to work with them.”

Watch Yungblud’s cover of Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ below.