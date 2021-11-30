Yungblud to appear at "surprise" event today









Yungblud fans, please contain your excitement because the musician has revealed that something special is set to take place in Camden today. In a message posted on his social media channel’s, Yungblud wrote: “Meet me at Camden Market 3pm tomorrow (30th November) I have a surprise.”

While the cryptic message was met with a huge amount of enthusiasm from London locals, many audience members outside the capital are rightly disappointed that they won’t be able to meet Yungblud. One Twitter user even called for a “Petition to have a live gig for people outside London,” with another pointing out: “Mate I’m not going to be able to get to London just like that”.

Elsewhere, Yungblud has joined some of the biggest names in British music to record a charity single for BBC Children In Need. Joining the ranks of an all-star band that featured Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Griff, Yungblud lent his vocals to a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 classic ‘Everywhere’.

Yungblud also recently appeared on the MTV EMA’s in Budapest, where the star performed a short set and picked up the award for Best Alternative Artist. In his speech, he said: “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant.”

The singer’s words continue to demonstrate his focus on supporting individuals who are struggling to find their gender identity. Indeed, Yungblud is also set to release his debut cinematic work, a short film titled Mars, which has been described as “an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth”.

In a collaboration between Mercury Studios and Interscope Films, Yungblud’s film debut focuses on the life of Charlie Acaster, a young fan Yungblud met on-tour, who was unable to convince her parents that she was transgender.