Yungblud hints that the Osbournes are to star in ‘The Funeral’ video









Yungblud has teased the appearance of Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne in the upcoming music video for his new single ‘The Funeral’. The new song will follow last year’s ‘Fleabag’ and is set for release tomorrow (March 11th).

In a recent Instagram reel, the Doncaster rock star posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Funeral’ video shoot. The footage shows Yungblud posing for the camera with Ozzy, with heavy black eye make-up, and hugging Sharon.

Kelly did not appear in the reel but was tagged in the caption. “Bringin’ some mates to my funeral…” Yungblud wrote. It is still unclear whether the track itself will feature an appearance from any of the Osbournes.

Yungblud began teasing the new single last week (March 5th), sharing an image of a handwritten message. “To whom this may concern,” it began. “For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, fuck you but I forgive you.”

The message concluded: “You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.”

He also shared the single’s official cover artwork, which captures him lying in an open coffin. It displays the song title in a blood-red font above the lyrics: “Nobody came / What a shame, shame, shame”.

‘The Funeral’ is expected to appear on the follow-up to Yungblud’s 2020 album, weird!. In an interview earlier this year, he said the new record would contain “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

“And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal,” he continued. “I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album’s doing. You know what I mean? That’s what I do. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready.”

See the clip, below.