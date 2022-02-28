Watch Yard Act and Baba Ali cover LCD Soundsystem's ‘Daft Punk is Playing at my House’









Much like your first-ever professional massage, there are some things in life that you never knew you needed—Yard Act teaming up with Baba Ali to cover LCD Soundsystem is one of them.

Taken from a recent performance at their hometown show at the legendary Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, the band embarked on the anthemic ‘Daft Punk is Playing at my House’ in typically wry fashion.

The emerging post-punk band are currently mid-way through their intimate UK tour and are set to play at the Cluny in Newcastle this evening. So far, they have enamoured crowds and asserted that they have the musical chops to back up their riotous debut album.

Frontman James Smith told the home crowd that they had to do something special for Leeds and while the impending Elton John collaboration failed to materialise and let down a few of the most hopeful fans, getting Baba Ali on board for a bit of LCD Soundsystem was a well-received treat.

What’s more, throughout the tour the band have not only upheld quality on stage, but their firm stand on inappropriate behaviour at their gigs also proved hugely creditable.

You can check out the innovative take on the house party classic below.

Yard Act ending their set with a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s Daft Punk Is Playing At My House pic.twitter.com/b98iTNCS7m — tom skinner (@TomSkinner_) February 26, 2022