Why John Frusciante loves Butthole Surfers









As far as contemporary guitarists go, not many can claim to be as skilled or accomplished as John Frusciante. Whether it be his extensive work with funk-rock masters Red Hot Chili Peppers, in the supergroup Ataxia or as a solo artist, Frusciante’s licks are as versatile as they come, with him a master of many different genres ranging from jazz to post-punk. There’s a reason he’s affectionately labelled as ‘Trickfinger’, and his discography speaks for itself.

Fans of Frusciante and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were sent into a frenzy in 2020 when he announced he would be re-entering the fold for a third hurrah, and they released their latest album, Unlimited Love, to much praise in April 2022. Joining up with Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis, the band feels complete once again.

As well as being one of the most technically proficient, Frusciante is also one of the most prolific of his generation. He has released 12 solo albums and seven EPs to date, while trying his hand at many different forms of rock and dipping his toes into the world of electronica, with flourishes in the realms of ambient and acid house.

Given that Frusciante has tried his hand at almost every musical form in existence, it’s not surprising to heed that his musical taste is very diverse. The guitar hero has collaborated with figures ranging from Johnny Cash to Wu-Tang Clan and even Johnny Marr over the years, reflecting the extent of the eclectic taste that makes up his artistry.

In 2021, Frusciante sat down with Dublab in Los Angeles and shed some light upon those who have inspired him by listing the 12 songs he couldn’t live without. One of the highlights is ‘Jimi’, the opener of 1988’s Hairway to Steven by Butthole Surfers. However, what is most fascinating about this entry is the praise that Frusciante showers on the San Antonio band, as he credits them for saving him from being creatively “lost” as guitarist.

His love for Butthole Surfers makes a lot of sense, as it accounts for the more visceral side of his playing, and it was as a budding musician in the late 1980s when he caught one of the cult band’s live shows, with it a life-changing experience. Frusciante recalled: “I saw them live and had a similar experience to when I first saw Jane’s Addiction where I was scared.”

Blown away by the Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary, Frusciante was captivated by his unrelenting style and realised that he had to define his playing more clearly to stand out from the crowd. This lesson was transformative for the young guitarist, who said, “Before that, I was just lost”.

