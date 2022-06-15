The reason why Billie Eilish hates being compared to Lana Del Rey









Although Billie Eilish is a fan of Lana Del Rey, she doesn’t want to be compared to the singer-songwriter, and why would she? Billie Eilish, quite understandably, wants to be respected as an artist in her own right. Perhaps more pressingly, Eilish doesn’t even understand why she was anointed ‘the next Lana Del Rey’ in the first place.

When Eilish first began to cause headlines in 2019 following the success of her single ‘Bad Guy’, a track which took her to the next level in terms of mainstream success. Subsequently, she was labelled the voice of her generation. Tiresomely, whenever an artist comes to prominence, they will always be likened to somebody that came before them, even if they sound nothing alike, and Eilish was no different.

While there is mutual respect between the pair, there isn’t much common ground in their art. Although both Del Rey and Eilish write in a confessional manner, so do most artists. Notably, their vocal style couldn’t be more different, and their production is also on two other ends of the spectrum.

While their work doesn’t match, Eilish has cited Del Rey as one of her inspirations, but that doesn’t mean she’s ever tried to replicate the singer-songwriter. Additionally, she’s also namechecked Tyler, the Creator and Childish Gambino as her musical heroes, yet, she’s never compared to either of them.

In 2019, Eilish had grown tired of people mentioning them both in the same breath and decided to speak out. She said: “I don’t want to hear that Billie Eilish is the new Lana Del Rey. Do not disrespect Lana like that! That woman has made her brand so perfect for her whole career and shouldn’t have to hear that.”

Eilish continued: “Everybody’s always trying to make everybody compete. They’re like, ‘Billie’s album might pass Ariana’s…’ But just stop. I don’t care. I don’t want to hear that somebody’s the new Billie Eilish in a couple of years.”

Del Rey wasn’t hurt by the comments, understanding that it wasn’t a personal attack on her. A few months later, she said: “I love Billie Eilish. And I feel like I’ve been waiting for this time in pop music culture. I personally am very discerning. I can tell if a female pop singer, for instance, has a generosity of spirit or a playful fire in her heart.”

In the years since Eilish has made her breakthrough, any Gen-Z artist that marches onto the scene with bedroom production seems to be called the heir to her throne, despite the singer saying she didn’t want to hear that phrase. Although they likely share more similarities with Eilish than the Happier Than Ever singer does with Del Rey.

