Billie Eilish pauses London concert to ensure fan safety









Billie Eilish decided to pause her show at London’s O2 arena after fans had to be pulled out of the crowd. The singer is currently in the middle of a residency at the iconic London venue, where she will play six shows in June before embarking on a headline show at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Eilish was forced to interrupt her performance after she spotted fans being squashed at the front of the stadium. Noticing the individuals were clearly distressed, she told the crowd to “take a step back”, urging them to “give everybody space”. Eilish went on to add: “People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know – it’s crowded, it’s hot. Are you squished a little bit? If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone, OK? Don’t try to save feelings.”

Eilish’s decision to pause her show comes after the singer halted two similar concerts in the US to check on fans. “If you want to sit down, you are allowed,” she told her audience in New York. “Go ahead, sit down, take a breath.”

Eilish will perform three more dates at the O2 between the 16th and the 26th of June. In the meantime, the singer will be performing in Glasgow and Birmingham

The O2 recently confirmed that animal products would be removed from the arena during Eilish’s residency. “Within The O2 arena, together with our catering partner, Levy’s, we have committed to go 100 per cent vegan on food throughout the arena for the Billie Eilish residency,” a statement from the venue reads. “This includes a range of vegan food offerings on concessions and the removal of certain items”.

The statement continued: “The majority of drinks on offer will be vegan. This includes Champagne Lanson, beer and soft drinks. We have replaced milk with vegan alternatives.”