London's O2 Arena pledges to go vegan for Billie Eilish









The O2 Arena will be going vegan for Billie Eilish’s upcoming performances at the legendary London venue. She is set to play six dates at the O2, during which she will host a climate summit called ‘Overheated’.

As described in a recent press release: ‘Overheated’ will bring a host of climate activists, musicians and designers to various spaces at the Greenwich venue to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”.

Eilish will kick off her residency by giving an introduction to the event with her brother and collaborator Finneas. A keynote speech from a mystery special guest will follow. The singer isn’t the only musician using their profile to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Fellow singer-songwriter Sigrid is also scheduled to perform as part of the ‘Music Climate Session’ taking place in June.

Meanwhile, The O2 recently confirmed that animal products will be removed from the arena during the event: “Within The O2 arena, together with our catering partner, Levy’s, we have committed to go 100 per cent vegan on food throughout the arena for the Billie Eilish residency,” a statement from the venue reads. “This includes a range of vegan food offerings on concessions and the removal of certain items.”

The statement continued: “The majority of drinks on offer will be vegan. This includes Champagne Lanson, beer and soft drinks. We have replaced milk with vegan alternatives.”

Following her O2 residencies, Eilish will headline Glastonbury Festival on Friday 24th June. Tickets for this year’s event are sold out.