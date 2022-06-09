The BBC reveals first details of Glastonbury 2022 coverage









The BBC has announced details of their coverage of Glastonbury festival, which is set to take place later this month.

Only last month it was revealed that the broadcaster will be showing sets live from the Somerset festival’s Pyramid Stage in Ultra High Definition for the first time ever. Following this news, a full schedule for the week leading up to the festival and its opening Friday night (June 18-24th) has been released by the broadcaster, with extensive coverage across both their radio and television platforms.

The presenters for the festival are a cast of familiar faces, including Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens. Added to this, the bumper pre-festival schedule will contain the broadcast of Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting, which has been described as a “kaleidoscopic portrait of Glastonbury and its social and musical history is given through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis, as well as artists who have appeared there”.

The programme, which details a rich history of the festival, features some of our favourite musicians, including Dua Lipa, Ed O’ Brien, Fatboy Slim, Florence Welch, Johnny Marr, Orbital, Noel Gallagher, Thom Yorke and Stormzy. On Monday, June 20th, Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage will also air on BBC One, a documentary “in which Stormzy reflects on the journey that led him to that iconic performance in 2019 at the festival”.

Further details of the broadcast schedule for the Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury are to be released very soon. See the full schedule for BBC’s Glastonbury coverage from June 18-24th below.

TV schedule

Sunday, June 19th

9pm-10.45pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting

Monday, June 20th

10.40pm-11.10pm – BBC One – Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage

11.10pm-12.25am – BBC One – Stormzy: Live at Glastonbury 2019

Thursday, June 23rd

10pm-10.30pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury 2022

Friday, June 24th

7pm-8pm – BBC Three – Griff and Sigrid at Glastonbury 2022

8pm-8.30pm – BBC Four – Crowded House at Glastonbury 2022

8.30pm-9.30pm – BBC Four – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Glastonbury 2022

9pm-10pm – BBC Two – Glastonbury 2022

9.30pm-10.30pm – BBC Four – Arlo Parks & IDLES at Glastonbury 2022

10pm-2am – BBC Two – Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022

10.30pm-12am – BBC Three – Little Simz at Glastonbury 2022

12am-1am – BBC Three – Sam Fender and Blossoms at Glastonbury 2022

Radio schedule

Wednesday, June 22nd

5am-7.30am – 6 Music – Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

7.30am-10.30am – 6 Music – Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

10.30am-7pm – 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Thursday, June 23rd

5am-7.30am – 6 Music – Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

7.30am-10.30am – 6 Music – Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

10.30am-7pm– 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

7pm-12am – Radio 1 Dance and BBC Radio Somerset DAB – Radio 1’s Dance Takeover at the BBC Music Introducing Stage *live from Glastonbury (produced by BBC Audio)

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Friday, June 24th

5am-10.30am – 6 Music – All Day Glastonbury

7am-10am – Radio 2 – The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

10.30am-7pm – 6 Music broadcasts live from Glastonbury

10.30am-1pm – Radio 1 – Vick Hope gives regular updates live from Worthy Farm (produced by BBC Audio)

7pm-9pm – 6 Music – Nemone & Matt Everitt (produced by BBC Audio) *Matt live from Glastonbury*

9pm-12am – 6 Music – Tom Ravenscroft & AFRODEUTSCHE (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

10pm-12am – Radio 1 – Sian Eleri (produced by BBC Audio) *live from Glastonbury*

