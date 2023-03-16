Who is Lana Del Rey’s character ‘Jimmy’?









If you’ve listened to enough songs by Lana Del Rey, you’ll recognise numerous common lyrical reoccurrences. When the singer rose to prominence in the early 2010s, her music was defined by symbols of classic Americana, such as motels, motorcycles, American flags, diners, and locations like Coney Island. Del Rey was unafraid to sing about these themes repeatedly, crafting a richly visual and idiosyncratic world.

The musician shot to fame with her 2012 album Born To Die, yet Del Rey began making music in the mid-2000s, recording hundreds of unreleased songs that later leaked online. This vast catalogue of tracks sheds greater insight into Del Rey’s vivid world, demonstrating her continuous use of specific phrases, words, and motifs. As the musician has grown older, she has moved away from many references that defined her earlier sound, such as allusions to Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita or trailer parks and ‘trashy’ American symbols such as Coca-Cola.

However, one motif she has carried with her from the beginning of her career is a reference to a mysterious figure named ‘Jim’, ‘Jimmy’ or sometimes simply ‘J’. Del Rey sings about the character in early songs such as 2006’s ‘You’re Gonna Love Me’, in which she notes, “Jim, Imma dedicate this whole album to you/ You told me to get my way, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

In 2009’s ‘Hundred Dollar Bill’, meanwhile, Del Rey sings: “J is a romantic rollercoaster/ He don’t do anything he supposed to/ I like ’em tough and mean/ Jim is the worst that I’ve ever seen.” This illustrates Jim as a dark and cruel figure, the form he typically takes in the rest of her songs. One of the most prominent examples of Jim that appears in Del Rey’s music is his appearance in ‘Ultraviolence’, taken from the album of the same name. Jim is depicted as a violent figure, with the musician singing, “Jim told me that, he hit me and it felt like a kiss/ Jim brought me back, reminded me of when we were kids” and “Jim raised me up, he hurt me but it felt like true love/ Jim taught me that, loving him was never enough.”

So, who exactly is Jim? Fans have speculated the identity of the elusive character for years, and Del Rey has never specified who he actually is. Multiple strong interpretations indicate that Jim is an idea rather than one person. The name often appears at times of anguish, suggesting that Jim represents a struggle, such as Del Rey’s teenage alcoholism, with the name potentially referring to Jim Beam whiskey. When listening to songs referencing Jim with this interpretation in mind, they take on a whole new meaning.

During an interview with GQ, Del Rey explained: “A great deal of what I wrote on Born To Die is about these wilderness years. A lot of the time when I write about the person that I love, I feel like I’m writing about New York. And when I write about the thing that I’ve lost I feel like I’m writing about alcohol because that was the first love of my life. Sure, there have been people, but it’s really alcohol.”

Still, there are times when Jim undoubtedly seems to signify an abusive relationship, suggesting that Del Rey uses his name to encapsulate more than one struggle. He is often portrayed as a cult leader type, such as in the unreleased song, ‘Cult Leader’, which sees Del Rey sing, “Jim takes me down, he’s a fire eater” and “He’s a cult leader”. In an interview with CultNoise Magazine, Del Rey revealed she used to be in a cult: “I used to be a member of an underground sect which was reigned by a guru,” she said. “He surrounded himself with young girls. He thought that he had to break people first to build them up again. At the end I quit the sect.” Thus, many believe Jim represents a figure akin to Jim Jones, who orchestrated the Jonestown Massacre.

In this respect, it seems as though Del Rey uses Jim as a broad motif for a compelling and addictive yet cruel force, whether that be a person or a substance. Most recently, the singer referred to ‘Jimmy’ in ‘A&W’ from her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, cementing the interpretation of his name as a reoccurring motif for destruction, “Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high”.