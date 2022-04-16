Wet Leg "lost for words" after scoring first UK number one album









Wet Leg are “lost for words” after their debut album became a UK number one record.

The album beat off stiff competition from the likes of Father John Misty and Jack White in the race to the top of the charts. Remarkably, Wet Leg successfully outsold the rest of the top five combined. Additionally, their eponymous debut became the second-biggest opening week for any chart-topping album in 2022 so far. Only Central Cee has sold more copies in the first week.

“So today we found out that our debut album has placed at number one in the UK album charts!!” Wet Leg tweeted upon receiving the news about their album’s achievement. “It’s been such an unexpected journey for us hobbits so to find our shmalbum at number 1 is incredible!! We are lost for words and left feeling like we’re wearing our mums high heels.

“Thank you so so much to everyone that’s bought, streamed or downloaded the album!! It’s thanks to you guys that we’ve been given this heavy af trophy thing! Points to whoever can recommend the most practical use for it.”

They concluded: “I’m thinking I might start using it instead of a kettle bell. Also useful for holding down paperwork on a windy day.”

In a review of Wet Leg, Far Out said: “It would be at this point that we would usually attempt to categorise Wet Leg’s debut LP. Trying to distil an entire record to even the most niche of sub-genres usually works as a commendation of one’s critical thinking.

“However, there is something wholly impossible to ascertain about this album. It has the gin-like slosh of a pop band, the tequila mornings of art-rock and the whiskey-soaked hellishness of first-wave punk all shaken up together in an eco-friendly tumbler. Like all cocktails, the mere suggestion of such flavours may make your stomach churn but within one sip you’re already eyeing up the dancefloor.”