Wet Leg debut outselling Father John Misty in the album chart race









It looks like Wet Leg are in with a chance of bagging their first number one album with their astounding self-titled debut. The Isle Of Wight duo released Wet Leg on Friday, April 8th, to rave reviews, and it would seem that the hype hasn’t died down just yet.

Featuring the band’s breakout hit ‘Chaise Longue’ alongside tracks like ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’, ‘Angelica’, Ur Mum’ and ‘Oh No’, the 12-track album has been sliding up the rankings day on day.

The Official Charts Company has confirmed that Wet Leg is outselling its closest competitor – Father John Misty’s new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century – four to one. If things continue the way they have been, then Wet Leg’s debut will be the number one album in the UK. For a group who were practically unknown a few months ago, that’s really quite astonishing.

In addition to Father John Misty’s LP, there are two other new entries that have crashed into the top five in the midweeks. Jack White’s Fear Of The Dawn is in at number two, while Kae Tempest’s The Line Is A Curve is in it a number four. Currently holding the fifth position is last week’s number one album, Unlimited Love by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In the top ten, Camile Cabello’s Familia LP is at number seven, while Joe Santriani‘s The Elephants Of Mars has crept in at number nine.

In an 8.8 review of Wet Leg, Far Out said: “It would be at this point that we would usually attempt to categorise Wet Leg’s debut LP. Trying to distil an entire record to even the most niche of sub-genres usually works as a commendation of one’s critical thinking. However, there is something wholly impossible to ascertain about this album. It has the gin-like slosh of a pop band, the tequila mornings of art-rock and the whiskey-soaked hellishness of first-wave punk all shaken up together in an eco-friendly tumbler. Like all cocktails, the mere suggestion of such flavours may make your stomach churn but within one sip you’re already eyeing up the dancefloor.”