Howard Stern names the "number one band of all time"









Howard Stern has a relationship with music like very few others. While not actively pursuing a life in music creation, Stern knew that the feelings evoked from being immersed within sound art were too strong to walk away from.

Like so many before him, it was Stern’s home life that kickstarted a lifelong love affair with the arts. “When I saw my father as a recording engineer … I was enamoured,” he once commented. “Looking at how my father was so reverential to those people, I thought that maybe he could look at me with that kind of respect if I could get behind a microphone,” he added.

With his father encouraging Stern to understand audio from a young age, Howard was immediately drawn to the medium of radio. Aged five and housed in his basement, Stern’s father equipped his son with a turntable, microphone and tape machine. It was from here that the love affair with radio began.

While those formative years in the basement of his family home may have laid the foundations for what was later to become The Howard Stern Show, it was actually Stern’s determination to understand the world of media and the technical challenges that radio would face that proved pivotal. Stern, who was reasonably quiet and reserved in his personality during his early teens, became addicted to radio. He thrived on the backend understanding of the inner workings, building his knowledge before later making the jump to the next step.

Of course now, as we reflect on his career to date, the accomplishments of Stern from Sirius XM radio to America’s Got Talent needs no real introduction, but it is his commitment to the arts that allowed Stern the platform to thrive. Now, he can look back having rubbed shoulders with the many greats of the entertainment world, feeding off their influence and passing on his wisdom in return. It is this knowledge that has led Stern’s followers to dig deeper into his inspirations.

Taking a caller as part of his now-famed radio broadcast, Stern entered a discussion about the three greatest rock bands of all time. While the caller kicked things off with Led Zeppelin, Queen and Rush as his picks for the best, Stern laughed him off with incredulous humour. “If you’re talking overall singular artists, then I can talk to you about James Brown, and I can talk to you about a lot of other people who were important,” Stern responded.

However, the true leanings of Stern’s all-time favourites were still to come: “And fuck all the bullshit with Buddy Holly and the Crickets all that crap, none of it matter until The Beatles, fuck Elvis, fuck Crickets, all that shit,” he added.

Closing his argument, Stern revealed: “I tell you, The Beatles are the number one band of all time.”

