Wet Leg react to Harry Styles' "beautiful" cover of 'Wet Dream'









Wet Leg have reacted to Harry Styles’ cover of their single ‘Wet Dream’, describing the experience of watching the pop star perform the song as “really cool.” Styles recorded the rendition back in May as part of his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session, which aired shortly after Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers were confirmed as the support act for his 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.

Speaking to Apple Music 1, Teasdale recalled the first time she heard the superstar’s version of the 2022 single during a van ride to a concert. “We were just on our phones,” she began, “doing a good scroll sesh, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering ‘Wet Dream'”.

The pair were immediately taken aback. “Hester always describes it as [being like] we were watching intergalactic television like on Rick and Morty,” Teasdale continued. “It felt like we were in a parallel universe. It was really cool. His band are amazing.”

The singer-guitarist added: “I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.” You can check out Styles’ cover below.

Equally mind-boggling was the news that she and Hester would be supporting Harry Styles during his forthcoming live dates. Apparently, Teasdale “put off telling anyone” about the concerts because she “didn’t really believe that it was going to ever be announced”.

‘Wet Dream‘ is taken from Wet Leg’s critically-acclaimed debut album, which was released in April and earned the duo their first UK Number One album. In an eight-point review of the single, Far Out Wrote: “‘Wet Dream’ doesn’t just make me enjoy Wet Leg more, but it also gives me some retrospective enjoyment out of ‘Chaise Longue’ now that I feel like I have a better sense of what the band is like. The real question is when are we getting more?”