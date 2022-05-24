Watch Harry Styles cover Wet Leg's 'Wet Dream' for BBC









With a new album out from both acts in the not-so-distant past, hearing Harry Styles deliver on a cover of Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’ live feels just right. Harry Styles is no stranger to inventive, creative covers, so this seems to be right in his wheelhouse.

Styles kicks off the cover slow and steady, his voice on the lower octave as he gets into the first verse. However, it isn’t long before he lets loose in his true rock star fashion, allowing his voice to shine with the sparkle of his personality as he gets into the chorus and the next verse.

Although the original song has a punchy indie-rock vibe, the singer brings the cover a bit more into his own style, with a slightly more rock-driven sound and a few more raw instrumentals in the mix.

This tends to be his move when it comes to covering songs with a bit of a pop edge, like the time he covered ‘Juice’ by Lizzo, or when he kept that rock sound on his cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘The Chain’. It’s actually quite impressive how he manages to keep that rock sound while still making things fun and lively.

However, as he always does with his covers, the original spirit of the song is definitely still in there. It’s clear that he chooses his songs with love and admiration, and while he transforms them to his style, he doesn’t transform them so much as to make them unrecognisable.

The combination of Harry Styles and Wet Leg was one that the world didn’t know we needed, and yet, here it is. If you want to check out Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, or Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album, you can stream them both on all available platforms. And if you wnt to check out harry Styles’ cover of ‘Wet Dream’, you can find it down below.