How Fleetwood Mac inspired Daft Punk









Fleetwood Mac remains one of the most iconic bands of all time. Formed in London in 1967 by Peter Green, the group has traversed numerous different iterations and given fans many timeless classics, releasing 17 studio albums to date. The last man standing from the original lineup is Mick Fleetwood, and we doff our cap to him, given what he has been forced to endure over the years.

The band’s history is like an epic of old. Internal romance, divorce, drug abuse, band members leaving to join religious cults; many bizarre happenings have occurred to Fleetwood Mac over its long existence. It is miraculous that no director has thought to make a fictionalised film about their career.

The band are so influential that they’ve managed to inspire people from all walks of life, including house music legends Daft Punk. Although it might sound incomprehensible at first, the link actually makes a lot of sense, as the French duo have imbued their work with the same type of heady sunny essence that has made Fleetwood Mac so revered.

Prior to the release of their most recent album, 2013’s Random Access Memories, the band released a making-of video series in collaboration with Intel and Vice, and in it, the many collaborators who worked with Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo gave insights on the long-awaited follow-up to 2005’s Human After All.

In one of the episodes, celebrated Jersey-based producer Todd Edwards revealed a few details about the new album, including how Fleetwood Mac and their peers influenced it. “It’s been very difficult to harbour this secret,” he said, “And I’m waiting for this album to intoxicate and infect everyone.”

“I’ve been asked before ‘do you ever see yourself working with them again?'” he explained of working with the duo, “the way I always looked at it, they’re always taking on new challenges so I wouldn’t have been expect to have been asked.”

The producer then recalled who he was invited to work for three weeks with Daft Punk in a recording studio on America’s west coast, working on a specifically sunny vibe for Random Access Memories where the band looked to the American bands of the ’70s for inspiration. Edwards said: “They wanted to pick up this West Coast vibe… going back to the time of Fleetwood Mac, and the Doobie Brothers and… the Eagles.”

