Watch Wet Leg cover ‘Smoko’ by The Chats









Wet Leg have made their debut on Australian radio station Triple-J’s famous segment, ‘Like A Version’, and took on ‘Smoko’ by The Chats.

Considering they were down under, it’s only right the Isle of Wight natives decided to pay tribute to an Australian band, and Rhian Teasdale even donned a pair of sunglasses straight from The Chats frontman Eamon Sandwittheir’s playbook.

In an accompanying interview, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers revealed that it was her bandmate who first introduced her to the song and said: “The Chats are a beacon of joy and fun and not being too serious in a serious world. Seriously.”

Meanwhile, Teasdale admitted to feeling the pressure and finding covering ‘Smoke’ nerve-wracking. She told the radio station: “The reason [the song] is good because it is The Chats, that is why it is good because it is them performing it. Yeah, we were shitting bricks. Are we allowed to say shitting bricks? Excellent.”

She needn’t have worried as the cover has already been given the seal of approval by The Chats, who posted a clip of the performance on their Instagram story and wrote: “Love ya Wet Leg, this rules.”

Australia have already taken Wet Leg to their hearts, and their eponymous debut album topped the ARIA chart upon release earlier this year. They will also be appearing at Splendour In The Grass festival at the weekend, as will The Chats.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Absolute Radio at the Isle of Wight Festival last month, Wet Leg confirmed that their new album is “in the bag”, although they didn’t specify when the LP would actually be released.