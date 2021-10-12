Wes Anderson’s next film officially titled 'Asteroid City'









With The French Dispatch yet to hit cinemas worldwide, news of the next project from director Wes Anderson has been leaked by longtime collaborator Bill Murray, with the title of his brand new film being revealed as Asteroid City.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival screening of The French Dispatch, Murray reported that Anderson’s latest film will feature “the usual cast of characters”.

Continuing, he added, “We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time. That’s what we do in showbusiness – we just say the name and people will clap. It has no meaning whatsoever… I flew in from Spain. I want to get my money’s worth”.

Beginning production in Spain in August, Anderson’s latest project will mean the tenth collaboration between him and actor Bill Murray, having most recently featured alongside Tilda Swinton in The French Dispatch. Swinton, also due to appear in Anderson’s new film, revealed that despite shooting in Spain, “It’s not about Spain”. Meanwhile, director Wes Anderson commented that he was “not ready to share any details” regarding the new film.

Though very little is known about Anderson’s latest project, it is believed that the filmmaker originally planned to shoot in Rome, though later had to move to Spain, with sets resembling a desert landscape having been erected in Chinchón, a small town outside of Madrid.

Anderson’s upcoming film is set to star Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and Adrien Brody, with Margot Robbie the latest star to join the project. Her involvement marks the very first time she has collaborated with Wes Anderson, having recently appeared as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad as well as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Just like Tom Hanks, who also collaborates with Anderson for the first time, Robbie’s role is believed to be a supporting one, though specific details are yet unknown.

Meanwhile, his most recent film The French Dispatch, which revolves around a quaint publication in a fictional French city, is set to be released later this year, on October 22. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand, Elisabeth Moss, Wes Anderson’s tenth film received a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

