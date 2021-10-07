'Memoria' starring Tilda Swinton to play in cinemas forever









It’s a significant year for Tilda Swinton, not only appearing in Wes Anderson’s much anticipated The French Dispatch, but she also plays the leading role in the latest film from Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Memoria.

Though his releases are often staggered, Weerasethakul has created some of the best and most unique films of the 21st century, including 2004’s Tropical Malady and 2010’s Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.

His latest film, Memoria, follows a woman from Scotland who, while travelling through Colombia, begins to notice strange sounds before beginning to think about the appearance of such an entity. Speaking about his work with Swinton on the film, Weerasethakul reported in a recent interview, “I wrote this movie with her in mind knowing that she is an actress who needs no explanation. In fact, it was she who showed me this character. The experience was very significant and I really appreciate that”.

Independent distributors for the film, Neon, have recently announced a unique plan for the film’s showcase, with the film oddly staying in cinemas indefinitely. Debuting in America on Boxing Day 2021, the film will stay on cinema screens forever, playing on only one cinema screen week-by-week from city to city. Such a bold, ambitious plan perfectly matches the surreal vision of director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

As Tilda Swinton has recently stated, “Memoria is the perfect film for this moment…Big cinema or bust… Throughout the universe, in perpetuity”.

Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul also adds that the film is best seen on the big screen, adding: “For Memoria, cinema experience is crucial or maybe the only way…let’s embrace the darkness and dream, one at a time”.

Take a look at the trailer for the much-anticipated film below, starring Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Elkin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar and Daniel Giménez Cacho.

Comments