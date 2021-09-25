A new London exhibition will explore Wes Anderson film 'The French Dispatch'







The films of Wes Anderson, including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel, are perfect for artistic showcase thanks to the director’s fondness for satisfying symmetrical design and colourful, vibrant vignettes. So fans of the arthouse filmmaker, rejoice, as those interested in diving into his cinematic world will get the chance to as part of a brand new London exhibition coming next month.

Having put together a similar exhibition for Wes Anderson’s 2018 animation Isle of Dogs, 180 Studios, the team behind the show have announced that they will be hosting an event on The Strand with a range of props, sets and costumes from the brand new film. According to the press release for the event, visitors to the exhibition will be treated to “miniature dioramas and large-scale oil paintings”, whilst details of the inclusion of specific props are currently being kept under wraps.

Starring the likes of Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Elisabeth Moss, The French Dispatch, was given a nine-minute standing ovation following the end of the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Described as a love letter to journalists, the film has been praised for its striking visual style and water-tight script, following the story of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth-century version of France.

Speaking about the film in an interview at Cannes Film Festival, actor Owen Wilson stated that he “thought it was great” before adding it was, “So original and unique, there’s sort of three main stories in there. I love them all”. Singling out the storyline which includes Benicio Del Toro and Lea Seydoux as one of his very favourites, the actor added: “That’s one of the stories that I thought was really funny and good. But they’re all good”.

The new London exhibition for The French Dispatch will run for one month from 14 October to 14 November with tickets going on sale on 26 September at 180 the strand.

