New soundtrack for 'The French Dispatch' to be released with the film







The long-awaited tenth film from Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, has finally received its premiere at Cannes Film Festival following frequent delays due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and will soon be headed to cinemas worldwide. Receiving a nine-minute standing ovation, the director’s film is described as a love letter to journalists and stars Anderson mainstays Bill Murray and Adrien Brody alongside Tilda Swinton, Elisabeth Moss and Timothée Chalamet, among many more.

With the release of The French Dispatch mere months away, the soundtrack for the upcoming film created by composer Alexandre Desplat is due to be released on October 22, just one day after the film itself is finally available to the public. As always in the films of Wes Anderson, the soundtrack plays a massive role in crafting the world of the story, with Desplat often collaborating with the director to bring his vision to life.

It’s perhaps one of the most organic creative unions in filmmaking, a symbiotic relationship that helps to elevate the artistic prowess of both individuals. Having worked together on five feature films including, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and the upcoming French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat has helped to define the contemporary work of Wes Anderson, whilst the filmmaker has elevated Desplat to new creative heights.

The brand new original score for The French Dispatch will be released on CD and all digital platforms in conjunction with the release of the theatrical film, with the 2xLP vinyl edition to follow in early 2022. The ABKCO released Super Deluxe Set will contain the Double-LP of The French Dispatch, along with a Limited Edition set of The French Dispatch art cards, a double-sided poster and for exclusive customers, a printed copy of The French Dispatch Magazine.

Along with Desplat’s brand new score, the album also features Jarvis Cocker’s cover of the French pop hit ‘Aline’, with Wes Anderson and Cocker deciding to collaborate on a full album of French music from the same period of time, called Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top.

Check out the trailer for the brand new film from Wes Anderson below.

Comments