Watch Wet Leg join Harry Styles on stage for ‘Wet Dream’









During his show in Lisbon this week, Harry Styles welcomed Wet Leg on stage to perform their song ‘Wet Dream’.

The former One Direction member opened his extensive set with performances of ‘Daydreaming’, ‘Golden’, ‘Adore You’ and Keep Driving’, before he introduced both Wet Leg members Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale onto the stage for a performance of 2021’s ‘Wet Dream’.

Wet Leg are currently the support band for Styles during this present leg of his lengthy Love On Tour run. “It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” Styles told the audience as he introduced Wet Leg. “They’re one of my favourite bands. Can you please welcome to the stage Hester and Rhian from Wet Leg!”

After the rendition of ‘Wet Dream’, Chambers and Teasdale joined Styles to perform ‘Daylight’, from his most recent album, Harry’s House. Sharing the moment Styles welcomed them onto the stage on social media, Wet Leg wrote on Instagram: “A wet dream come true”.

This was not the first time Wet Leg have linked up with a prominent musician on stage this year. In April, when performing at Coachella Festival in California, they were joined by Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl who provided the long scream featured at the end of their song ‘Ur Mum’. The track was the final single released from the band’s 2022 self-titled debut album.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, British electronic outfit Depeche Mode released an eight-track collection of ‘Wagging Tongue’ remixes, a song that appeared on their latest album, Memento Mori. The EP contains reimagined versions of ‘Wagging Tongue’ by several artists, including Wet Leg.

Watch the footage of Wet Leg and Harry Styles performing ‘Wet Dream’ below.

