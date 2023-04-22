Watch Dave Grohl join Wet Leg on stage at Coachella









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined British indie rockers Wet Leg onstage during their set on Friday at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Grohl came out to perform the long scream that is featured at the end of the song ‘Ur Mum’. The track was the final single released from the band’s 2022 self-titled debut album.

The Foo Fighters leader had previously proclaimed his fandom of the band. “This [Isle of Wight] band is starting to blow up in America. A friend forwarded me their song ‘Chaise Longue’ and I thought, ‘Oh this is great,'” Grohl told the Guardian last year. “It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s just completely entertaining. Great sense of humour, great beat, great riffs, totally hooky.”

“I started forwarding it to my friends, and whenever we get together for our living room dance parties, that’s the one song everyone jumps off the couch and dances to,” Grohl added. “There are nights when we just play that song on repeat. They make brilliant videos too. I can’t wait to see them live.”

Grohl becomes the most recent famous musician to pay his respects to Wet Leg. The band had previously seen grunge rockers Pearl Jam cover their first single, ‘Chaise Longue’, during their recent stop at Madison Square Garden back in September of 2022.

See more The longest loudest scream @wetlegband



Tune in to the @YouTube livestream from your chaise longue at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/726P8hfAC7 — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023