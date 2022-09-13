Watch Pearl Jam cover Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ at Madison Square Garden









I must say that it’s not a cover that I ever saw coming but Pearl Jam never cease to amaze and this latest rendition of Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ is most certainly a surprise.

The Wet Leg duo only burst onto the scene a matter of months ago, but their rise has been a rapid one ever since and news of Pearl Jam covering their breakout single would most likely have set their humble heads in a spin.

The legendary grunge rockers took to Madison Square Garden yesterday (September 11th) for a show that saw them pay tribute to New York’s first responders. And it was an evening full of surprises beyond unlikely covers.

A jacket belonging to Harry Styles also made a strange appearance as Vedder donned a sparking sequin number which was apparently left behind in the dressing room by the former One Direction star.

Vedder said that the best thing about the jacket was that it was really like a jacket (I’m joking, of course he didn’t, he was merely drowned out by screeching fans). Nevertheless, the evening was full of thrills for all.

You can check out the cover below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.