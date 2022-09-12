Harry Styles claims his new LGBT romance 'My Policeman' explores "wasted time"









Since Harry Styles left One Direction, he has quickly risen to become of one the biggest solo artists of the past few years. Not only that, he has also immersed himself in the world of cinema, despite claiming that when it comes to acting, he has “no idea what I’m doing.“

His first role was a small part in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, followed by a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals. However, Styles has somehow managed to land himself some large roles in two new releases this year. He plays a supporting role in Don’t Worry Darling, which has racked up plenty of controversies, including the fact that a teaser clip of Styles acting in the film revealed that he isn’t actually very good.

However, Styles has also secured a leading role in My Policeman, an LGBT romance drama directed by Michael Grandage. The film follows Styles as a 1950s policeman that forms a love triangle with his wife and a male museum curator. Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, the film flashes forward to the 1990s, when the characters attempt to repair the damage that occurred decades prior.

The film premiered last night (September 11th) at the Toronto Film Festival, where Styles also attended a press conference for the film. Discussing the film, he said, “The reason why the story is so devastating is that, ultimately, the whole story is about wasted time, and I think wasted time is the most devastating thing.”

He continued by saying, “It’s the one thing we cannot control. It’s the one thing you can’t have back. And I think the one thing that I think matters – whatever kind of life you’ve lived – at the end when you think back on time with people you love.”

Styles also described the film’s themes as “love and freedom,” which he cites as “incredibly timeless.” He said, “I think the most beautiful thing about the story is that all of the characters have some really nice qualities, and they also have some flaws that we might hope not to have but, as humans, we all have them.”

“And I think, at different points in the story, you’re able to see bits of yourself and sometimes maybe not your favourite parts of yourself in different characters. And I think that’s why it kind of resonated with me so much.”

Styles’ comments come a week after he appeared at the Venice Film Festival to promote Don’t Worry Darling. It seems like Styles has much more to say about My Policeman – all he seemed to muster in regards to Don’t Worry Darling was, “My favourite thing about the movie is that it feels like a movie.”

My Policeman will be released in cinemas on October 21st after its London premiere on October 15th.