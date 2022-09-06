Harry Styles admits he has “no idea” about acting









Ahead of the release of Olivia Wilde’s highly-anticipated directorial debut, Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles has admitted he has “no idea what I’m doing” regarding the skill of acting.

The film has been surrounded by controversy, and Wilde has been forced to play down rumours of a rift between her and star Florence Pugh. Speaking at the press conference, the director said: “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Pugh didn’t attend the press conference, which was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts as she’s currently working on the Dune sequel. Her flight into Venice allegedly arrived after the press conference ended, however, she was pictured by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray on social media taking in the sights of the city and drinking an Aperol Spritz.

Styles, who stars alongside Pugh, made it to the press conference ahead of the premiere and told reporters: “What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. He then added that he sees music and acting as the “opposite in a lot of ways.”

“Making music is a really personal thing,” Styles contined. “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it.

“They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

