Harry Styles names his favourite movie of all time









2022 will answer the much-anticipated question of whether the former One Direction star Harry Styles is any good at acting, with the singer due to appear in two high-profile movies towards the end of the year.

The first of his adventures in filmmaking will come in the form of Olvia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a curious science fiction drama that has been embroiled in controversy thanks to the director’s apparent feud with lead actor Florence Pugh. However, this is merely one of many nuggets of drama, with Styles, who is currently dating Wilde, appearing to spit on co-star Chris Pine during the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Whilst we may not find out exactly what has been going on on the movie set, it seems like the several star personas involved in the film have clashed, creating a soup of egos that has created a PR firestorm. Just like the age-old saying, ‘all publicity is good publicity’, the controversy surrounding the movie will, no doubt, improve its potential to succeed at the worldwide box office.

With Styles making more of a name for himself in the realms of filmmaking, the singer recently took to BBC Radio 1 to discuss some of his recent obsessions, one of which being romantic comedies.

Having a fondness for “anything that Nicholas Sparks has ever done,” Styles exclaims that he has exhausted the film adaptations of the novelist’s work “from beginning to end”. But for the world-renowned singer, nothing quite compares to the 2004 movie The Notebook, a movie that he states he “always circles back to”.

Based on the Sparks novel, The Notebook is one of the most celebrated movies of the 21st century, recognised as an iconic romantic comedy that significantly raised the profiles of both lead stars, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Telling the story of a poor young man who falls in love with a rich woman, the film plays off a similar melodrama to the romantic tales of the Hollywood golden age.

As a lover of romantic comedies, Styles is soon to appear in one, with his role in Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Bethan Roberts’s novel My Policeman starring the singer as a man whose love is split between his wife and best friend. Starring Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee alongside Styles, the film is expected to attract a large number of the musician’s fans from across the globe.

Looking further into the future, Styles is also rumoured to be collaborating with Dan Gilroy for Faster, Cheaper, Better, a drama following a union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire whose lives are turned upside down by the arrival of sophisticated A.I. Having directed Nightcrawler and Velvet Buzzsaw, Styles would be in good hands with Gilroy.