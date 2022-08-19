Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reportedly starring in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel









Actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are quickly becoming a formidable force, despite having yet appeared in a movie together, with both stars being cast in an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

First reported by Mathew Belloni from Puck, the news suggests that the pair will be working together in the future for a prequel to the Ocean’s franchise that will take place in the 1960s. The Austin Powers and Meet the Fockers director, Jay Roach, will be behind the camera for the new movie, collaborating with Robbie once again after their 2019 movie Bombshell, co-starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

Armed with a much larger budget than the films of Steven Soderbergh, which starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Andy Garcia, Warner Bros are hoping that the new movie will take the franchise in an entirely new direction.

Before then, however, we have the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie to look forward to, which also stars Robbie and Gosling. Whilst Robbie plays the titular character, Gosling will play boyfriend Ken, joining a wider cast that includes the likes of Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, filmmaker Emerald Fennell and comic actor Will Ferrell who is thought to be playing the CEO of a toy manufacturer.

Robbie and Gosling also teamed up together on Adam McKay’s The Big Short, with the former making a cameo appearance in the drama about the financial crash of 2007. It’s likely the actor’s never worked together on set, however, with Gosling spending much of his on-screen time with the likes of Brad Pitt, Steve Carell and Christian Bale.

Take a look at the first few images of Barbie, below, giving us a glimpse into Robbie’s collaboration with Gosling.

Popcorn ready 🎥 In theaters July 21, 2023 https://t.co/EtNYTKhjr3 — Barbie (@Barbie) April 26, 2022