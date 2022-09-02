Olivia Wilde says Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ character is based on Jordan Peterson









Olivia Wilde has recently said that Chris Pine’s character in her next movie, Don’t Worry Darling, is based on the much-praised/maligned Canadian psychologist and writer Jordan Peterson.

Pine is starring in Wilde’s psychological thriller as a utopian desert community leader named Frank. Pine will perform alongside Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. They play a 1950s couple living an idyllic life in an experimental community that appears to have some sinister secrets about its background.

Wilde recently spoke with Maggie Gyllenhaal about Pine’s character Frank. She said, “We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels? They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women. And they believe that society has now robbed them—that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place.”

Wilde added, “They’re actually succeeding in many different ways. But this guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

Peterson has received widespread attention in the last five to six years for his controversial views on cultural and political issues, which seem to have appealed to young, white men with an alt-right political leaning.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week (September 5th). Wilde will also star in the film in a supporting role with Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne and Nick Kroll. The screenplay has been written by Katie Silberman of Booksmart, based on a story by herself, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.