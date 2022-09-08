Harry Styles jokes about going to Venice to spit on Chris Pine









The media saga and public discourse surrounding Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort, Don’t Worry Darling, reached new heights after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. A clip of Harry Styles and Chris Pine from the premiere became viral because many claimed that Styles was spitting on the actor — claims that were later refuted.

Prior to this incident, there were other complications during the production process, including the condemnable on-set behaviour of Shia LaBeouf, which forced Wilde to fire him. In addition, Wilde has an ongoing conflict with star Florence Pugh who has already decided to distance herself from the film by not showing up for the promotional campaign.

The Harry Styles-Chris Pine debacle is the newest addition to the ongoing controversy about Don’t Worry Darling. While some users are convinced that Styles spit on the actor, sources close to Pine denied these reports, and his representative even delivered a statement about the alleged incident at Venice Film Festival.

Pine’s representative said: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

On Wednesday night, Styles finally ended his silence about the incident and joked about it. “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden,” he said. “It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

Harry Styles breaks his silence on the Chris Pine #SpitGate pic.twitter.com/vkjakxjizC — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) September 8, 2022