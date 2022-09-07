Harry Styles denies spitting on Chris Pine









Harry Styles has denied spitting on co-star Chris Pine during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. The rumour is tied to a piece of footage in which Styles appears to drop a gob of phlegm on Pine’s lap as he takes his seat.

The clip was shared widely on social media after Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Representatives for Styles have since told The Guardian that the rumour is “not true”, with Pine also sharing a statement in which he denies the incident ever took place.

Addressing the spitting rumour, a representative for Pine said: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

They continued: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Director Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, refused to address speculation of on-set conflict between herself and actor Florence Pugh at a press conference ahead of the premiere. She described Pugh as a “force”, adding: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

The conference also saw Wilde discuss the departure of Shia LaBeouf, who denied that he was fired from Don’t Worry Darling to ensure a “safe, trusting environment” for Pugh and the other cast members. Sadly, the question was blocked by a moderator before Wilde could offer a response. LaBeouf was originally cast as Jack Chambers before Styles took on the role. He would later claim that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time.” Don’t Worry Darling arrives in cinemas on September 23rd.