Harry Styles accused of spitting on Chris Pine during 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere









It’s hard to remember a film with a more chaotic pre-release promotional tour than the one that’s currently following Don’t Worry Darling. First, there was director Olivia Wilde getting served child custody papers mid-speech at CinemaCon. Then there was the escalating rumour that Wilde and star Florence Pugh were feuding. There are also pay disputes and Shia Le Beouf controversies also hanging in the air. A little bit of notoriety can serve a movie well, but this is getting ridiculous.

Let the ridiculousness continue, as last night’s premiere of the film at the Venice International Film Festival saw yet another potential drama-bomb drop on the film. The screening was already stymied by Pugh’s notable absence (ostensibly due to her commitments filming the new Dune sequel), and right before the screening was about to kick off, a strange interaction happened between stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine. As Style wanders over to take his seat, he briefly glances over at Pine’s lap, after which Pine stops clapping and looks slightly dumbfounded.

With a million internet sleuths immediately descending on the clip in question, the unofficial verdict is that Styles appears to have purposefully spit on Pine. There’s no confirmation yet: neither Styles nor Pine have shared any response. That being said, the clip is circulating across social media, causing fans, movie buffs, and casual on-lookers to wonder what the hell is going on with this movie.

The on-set and off-set hoopla surrounding the film seems to have mostly passed by Pine so far. He has yet to comment on any of the controversies currently swirling around Don’t Worry Darling and appears to have, up to this point, kept himself removed from the drama. Now he’s brought in as well, thanks to an (alleged) loogie aimed in his direction.

Did Pine take the wrong side of the Wilde-Pugh schism? Did he say something to Styles that might have upset him? Is Styles the kind of guy who would spit at someone for a perceived slight? Is this all just one big joke to double down on the fiery mess that is Don’t Worry Darling? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon, but in the meantime, Spitgate is officially on.

Check out the clip below and decide for yourself what actually happened. Don’t Worry Darling will be released in theatres on September 24th.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022