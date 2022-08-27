Olivia Wilde pleads with Shia LaBeouf and bashes Florence Pugh in leaked video









Pretty much since filming began for Don’t Worry Darling there has been a rumour of bubbling tension between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. Now, that has been confirmed as a full-blown feud after a video of Wilde lambasting her co-star was leaked.

The movie sees Pugh star as Alice who is dating Harry Styles’ Jack in the lead roles. Wilde is directing the project, but professional boundaries are naturally blurred given that Wilde is also in a relationship with Styles in real life.

While Wilde has publicly praised Pugh’s work on the project, the Midsommar star has been rather reluctant to talk about it herself. Pugh has seemingly ignored promotional post and tagged comments by Wilde praising her performance.

All of this illuminates just how troubled the filming process has been. Shia LaBeouf was originally in Styles’ role, but he left owing to scheduling conflicts. However, Wilde later publicly claimed that he had, in fact, been fired from the project.

All of this appears to have come full circle after a video was leaked online of Wilde driving and pleading with LeBeouf to reconsider his position in the film, seemingly claiming that Wilde must’ve caused a ruckus between the pair and that she needs to “wake up” if she wants the film to succeed.

You can check out the curious video below. As for Don’t Worry Darling, the whole thing, at the very least, adds up to some strange viral promotion for the film. With other clips also questioning Styles’ acting ability there’ll be some who just want to watch it to see if it’s a train wreck when it’s on September 23rd.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK



(the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck’s gonna stop us ? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022