Wet Leg share remix of Depeche Mode song ‘Wagging Tongue’









British electronic band Depeche Mode have released an eight-song collection of ‘Wagging Tongue’ remixes – a track that initially appeared on their new album, Memento Mori.

The EP contains reimagined versions of the song by artists like Daniel Avery, Gabe Guernsey, Kid Moxie, Hawtin Gaiser and Wet Leg. The latter has quickly dominated the British indie sphere since they released their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ in 2021.

The duo, hailing from the Isle of Wight, followed the viral hit with ‘Wet Dream’ a few months later. With two successful singles under their belt, it wasn’t long before Wet Leg drew widespread attention, appearing on Later…With Jools Holland in November 2021.

Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 2022, Wet Leg have won several Brit Awards and earned multiple Grammy nominations. Now, they’re further proving their prowess with a danceable remix of ‘Wagging Tongue’.

The original song was released as the second song on Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s fifteenth album. It marked the band’s first record since Andy Fletcher died in May 2022.

The band are currently on a world tour in promotion of the album, which began in the United States back in March. The tour will continue over the summer before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in December.

In a four-star review of Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori, Far Out wrote: “The gatekeepers of gothic synth haven’t reinvented the wheel in Memento Mori, but they’ve given nuanced and considered treatment to their distinctive sound. In this chapter, Depeche Mode have introduced new depth to their morbid allusions, exhuming light from darkness and finding comfort in reality. The album is a triumphant return to the studio, undoubtedly boasting some of their finest work since 1993’s Songs of Faith and Devotion.

