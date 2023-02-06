Grammys 2023: Wet Leg win ‘Best Alternative Album’ and ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’









At the 2023 Grammy Award ceremony, Wet Leg picked up the award for ‘Best Alternative Album’ for their eponymous debut, along with ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’ for their song ‘Chaise Longue’. In total, the Isle of Wight band were nominated for three awards. However, they missed out on being named ‘Best New Artist’, an award which was handed to Samara Joy.

After winning ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’, Wet Leg singer Rhian Teasdale said: “This is so funny. What are we doing here? I dunno, but here we are. This year has been so surprising, starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the road. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”

Not long afterwards, Wet Leg were back on stage to accept the award for ‘Best Alternative Album’ with drummer Henry Holmes tasked with making the speech. “This is just a magical evening,” he proudly said. “There are so many people out there that we should thank and my mind has gone blank and I feel like I might wet myself. It’s all getting a bit much but thank you to everyone who has helped us do this.” Holmes thanked his band members and added: “We’re one big fucked up family.”

In his review of Wet Leg’s debut, Far Out’s Jack Whatley wrote: “It may sound like a bold claim. In reality, what band has really made a difference in the decline of the genre since Arctic Monkeys gave us a taste of a wet and wild weekend? Olivia Rodrigo’s recent pop-punk revolution is about as close as we can get and that is certainly not without its issues”.

Adding: “But, Wet Leg not only have the style, the wit and the guile to light such a petrol-soaked rag and the end of the Molotov music cocktail, but with this set of songs, they also have the arsenal to launch them into the waiting crowd of Gen-Z onlookers hoping for sonic destruction.”

On Saturday, Wet Leg have the opportunity to increase their awards haul at the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, and win up to four categories. They will also perform at the ceremony.