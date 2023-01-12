See the full list of 2023 BRIT Award nominees









The nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards are officially out. This year sees another raft of British performers get the nod after a bumper year of new music releases.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack with four nominations each. Artists like Fred Again, The 1975, Stormzy, Taylor Swift, Nova Twins, Dave, and Beyoncé are among the artists nominated for multiple awards.

Strangely, the ‘Artist of the Year’ nominees are all male this year: Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Harry Styles, and Stormzy round out the category. Adele was the winner of the award last year, with Little Simz being the other woman nominated for the award.

The winners will be announced at the BRIT Awards ceremony held at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, February 11th. Check out the full list of nominees down below.

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Make Me Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo – winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith