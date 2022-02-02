Watch the trailer for the A24 sci-fi drama, 'After Yang'









Once again hoping to provide an enigmatic view on modern life and society, A24 has released the trailer for After Yang, a strange psychological drama about an android whose life in a family home begins to slowly degrade.

Headed up by the eternally busy Colin Farrell, who also has The Batman and Thirteen Lives lined up for 2022, the cast also includes the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Justin H. Min.

Exploring concepts of consciousness, memory and what it means to be human, After Yang revolves around Jake (Farrell), his wife Kyra (Turner-Smith) and their adopted daughter (Mika ( Tjandrawidjaja) who welcome a robot companion (Min) inside their home to complete the nuclear family. When the parts inside the android begin to deteriorate, however, it is up to Jake to fix his robotic friend back together, whilst experiencing the memories and emotions the android is going through in the gruelling process.

Directed by the celebrated film director Kogonada who previously helmed Columbus in 2017 alongside the brand new series Pachinko, the first trailer for After Yang has already sent the cinephiles of the internet into a frenzy as they eagerly anticipate the new film.

Receiving a rousing reception at the Sundance Film Festival, this emotional sci-fi is the perfect material for the progressive, eccentric tastes of A24.

The indie production has a busy year on their hands with After Yang adding to their slate of new releases that include The Sky Is Everywhere in February, horror film X in March and science-fiction oddity Everything Everywhere All at Once coming out in the same month.

In addition to this, films from some of the finest working directors such as Ari Aster and Joanna Hogg are also set for release in 2022. Bring it on.