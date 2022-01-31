Watch the new first official clip for 'The Batman'









The dawn of a new era for Batman is almost upon us, as the brand new film from DC and Warner Bros is set to hit cinemas on March 4th, 2011. Starring Robert Pattinson and co-starring Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis, the latest addition to the Batman universe is directed by War of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves.

Having been treated to several trailers, posters and more for the new release, Warner Bros have now released the first official clip from the film, showing an extended two-minute sequence in full. In the sombre clip, we see Pattinson’s Batman attend a funeral alongside the police chief James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) only for the proceedings to be literally crashed by Dano’s Riddler and a runaway 4×4.

Showing a darker take on the background universe than we’re seen in previous years, it looks as though Matt Reeves will be embracing the gothic, grungy underworld of Gotham’s underbelly and throwing the comic-book fantasy to one side. In an interview at ComicCon in the summer of 2021, director Matt Reeves made reference to Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, stating, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does”.

Continuing, Reeves adds, “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made”. With fans across the world hoping that this new film may spark a new franchise for the caped crusader, Reeves and Warner Bros have insisted the instalment is a standalone feature, though the potential box-office returns of this cinematic behemoth may have something to say about that.

See clip, below.